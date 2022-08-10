Man who killed woman in car has prison sentence suspended

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a woman last July has been sentenced to prison, with most of the sentence suspended.

Daniel Norwood was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless handling of a firearm.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter charge, with that sentence suspended after eight months in jail already served. A five-year sentence for the firearm charge has also been suspended.

Suspension comes with the condition that Norwood be under supervised probation and be on continued good behavior. He is also not allowed to use, own or possess a firearm or reside where firearms are present, use or possess illegal substances, or consume alcohol.

Prosecutors said he was under the influence of alcohol while in the passenger seat of a car and tried to unload a gun. The gun was pointed at 36-year-old Jessica Moore, and she was shot. She died after being taken to a hospital.

Norwood’s defense attorney said in court Norwood has been remorseful since the incident happened.

