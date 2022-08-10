Northside takes young Vikings squad into 2022

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Heading into the 2022 season, the Northside Vikings have 45 underclassmen suiting up this fall.

But head coach Scott Fisher said this young squad is working harder in camp than any of his previous teams.

“I think over the last four or five years, we’ve kind of got away from the physicality that we’ve played with under Coach Hickam or Coach Torrence,” said Fisher. “We were more interested in scoring points and finessing points and that kind of thing. I told the kids at the end of last year that this camp would be the most physical camp that they’ve had, and they’ve responded well. So when we line up to play football, we’ve got guys now that can run and they’re gonna have an attitude about them when they get there.”

One of the big questions to be answered for Northside is at the quarterback position, with three-year starter Sidney Webb now playing at Patrick Henry.

Fisher says he has a promising freshman option and some senior signal-callers to get the job done.

“We’re very confident in the options that we have,” said Fisher. “We got a young freshman that’s coming over. He’s physically gifted. The game will have to slow down a little bit for him in terms of speed, which we’re trying to rep that now. We are almost in a marine-style practice when we go to team. The bullets are flying around trying to speed the game up for them now so, hopefully, it will slow down some for them on Fridays. And we’ve also got a couple of senior guys that we have repped there too and we really like what we got.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.