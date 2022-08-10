Hometown Local
Numerous showers and storms which may lead to localized flooding

A major pattern shift brings cooler, drier weather late this week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:47 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
  • Numerous showers and storms today
  • Watch for localized flooding this afternoon and evening
  • Much cooler & drier weekend

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

A cold front will approach the area today. The front will trigger numerous showers and storms this afternoon. Some storms will contain heavy rainfall which could lead to localized flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for a portion of our region from noon today through midnight today. The best timeframe for our showers and storms will be this afternoon through tonight. High temperatures today climb well into the 80s to near 90F.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch from noon today through midnight tonight.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch from noon today through midnight tonight.(WDBJ Weather)
Numerous showers and storms move through on Wednesday.
Numerous showers and storms move through on Wednesday.(WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY

The passing front is followed by high pressure that is forecast to bring us a drier pattern into the weekend. Behind the front we are expecting a dip in both high and low temperatures, plus we will see a drop in our dew points meaning less humid air. Get ready for some refreshing air as we say goodbye to the humidity starting late Thursday into Friday!

Front pushes humid air well south of our region this weekend.
Front pushes humid air well south of our region this weekend.(WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

A major cold front will enter the region by late Thursday bringing a return of much cooler, drier and sunny weather for the weekend. Afternoon highs will reach the low 80s for most areas with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A major weekend cool down can be expected.
A major weekend cool down can be expected.(WDBJ7)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC has now a low chance of storm development over the next 5 days. A Tropical Depression may form by mid to late week. Next name on the list is Danielle. Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

NHC 5 Day outlook
NHC 5 Day outlook(WDBJ Weather)

Get updated information on the tropics in our Hurricane Center.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

