Roanoke approves boutique hotel plans

The vote will now happen on August 10(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A boutique hotel and restaurant is coming to Roanoke.

The Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved plans Wednesday to build a boutique hotel on Crystal Spring Avenue where Famous Anthony’s was. The hotel will have about 21 rooms and a bistro restaurant with 190 seats.

The developer of the hotel, Rudy Van Thiel, hopes to begin construction by spring 2023. Van Thiel hopes to open the hotel and bistro by 2024.

Neighborhood residents expressed concern over the lack of parking, but Van Thiel explained the company is working on solutions for guests and residents.

”I’m still convinced it will work because there are still a lot of parking places that are open,” Rudy Van Thiel said. “There will be sometimes days that you say ‘oh that’s a problem now here; it’s getting crowded’, and that’s why we’re very lucky that we have an overflow situation where we can park in the parking garage.”

The target audience for the hotel is higher end clients.

