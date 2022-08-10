Salem City Schools discusses safety ahead of new school year

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem City Schools doesn’t start until the end of August, but an important topic was discussed at Tuesday’s school board meeting: safety.

“This year one of the key areas we’re going to be emphasizing with staff is security of the building, the doors, making sure all our doors are locked at all times. We’re getting some posters to put on all our interior doors reminding students and staff not to prop doors, not to open doors for anyone at any time and make sure that all visitors are channeled back to the main office,” said Dr. Curtis Hicks, superintendent of Salem City Schools.

Navigating the pandemic is still on school systems mind and SCS will have resources in place for students still, like virtual learning. But Hicks said they are looking forward to a year where most of the learning is done in-person.

”I think the research clearly indicates that the students learn best in a safe, disciplined learning environment under the care of a teacher and that’s where we feel like most of our students are going to thrive.”

Hicks said they feel families are on board with their current plans, but they continue to welcome suggestions ahead of the first day of school on Aug. 29.

You can learn more about the plan for safe in-person learning here and the COVID mitigation plan here.

