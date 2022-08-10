Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Salem City Schools discusses safety ahead of new school year

Salem City Schools leaders discussed safety at Tuesday night's school board meeting.
Salem City Schools leaders discussed safety at Tuesday night's school board meeting.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem City Schools doesn’t start until the end of August, but an important topic was discussed at Tuesday’s school board meeting: safety.

“This year one of the key areas we’re going to be emphasizing with staff is security of the building, the doors, making sure all our doors are locked at all times. We’re getting some posters to put on all our interior doors reminding students and staff not to prop doors, not to open doors for anyone at any time and make sure that all visitors are channeled back to the main office,” said Dr. Curtis Hicks, superintendent of Salem City Schools.

Navigating the pandemic is still on school systems mind and SCS will have resources in place for students still, like virtual learning. But Hicks said they are looking forward to a year where most of the learning is done in-person.

”I think the research clearly indicates that the students learn best in a safe, disciplined learning environment under the care of a teacher and that’s where we feel like most of our students are going to thrive.”

Hicks said they feel families are on board with their current plans, but they continue to welcome suggestions ahead of the first day of school on Aug. 29.

You can learn more about the plan for safe in-person learning here and the COVID mitigation plan here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Alleghany County Sheriff's Office
Body found, believed to be person reported missing out of Alleghany Co.
Courtesy RCPS Facebook
Radford City Schools delaying start of school by two weeks
Credit: Erika Butler
Three taken to hospital after Roanoke crash and fire
Credit: Erika Butler
Peters Creek fire deemed accidental, causes an estimated $350,000 in damages
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

Like many school systems in southwest Virginia, Franklin County Public Schools used the summer...
Franklin County Public Schools ready to welcome students back
The Virginia Military Institute Quest For SOCON Top Spot
The Virginia Military Institute Quest For SOCON Top Spot
Friday Football Extra Preview: Northside
Friday Football Extra Preview: Northside
Troutville Greens Host Competition
Troutville Greens Host Competition