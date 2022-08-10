Hometown Local
‘Schools Open Campaign’ implementing school safety in Botetourt Co.

School’s Open campaign.
School’s Open campaign.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOTETOURT CO., Va. (WDBJ) -Botetourt County Sheriff’s office has a reminder for drivers as students returned to class Wednesday.

Officials say it’s important to pay attention to laws on school buses, pedestrians and school zone speeds. Deputies will be at school zones to enforce the limit and encourage safe driving as part of the School’s Open campaign. The campaign is part of the Be Safe Botetourt Traffic Safety Initiative to increase traffic safety awareness and educate motorists on laws.

“The safety of our children is our top priority and we take that responsibility seriously,” said Sheriff Matthew Ward. “So, we’re asking the public to please pay attention to the traffic laws and obey the traffic signs and be extra care and attentive when you’re in our school zones.”

The sheriff’s office says county school buses have cameras when drivers pass the bus illegally. The agency says it will prosecute all violations.

