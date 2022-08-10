Search on for new Liberty University president

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University has hired Atlanta-based CarterBaldwin Executive Search to conduct the hunt for its next president.

“The selection of CarterBaldwin demonstrates clearly Liberty’s ongoing commitment to excellence and its determination to work with the absolute best advisors to find the right individual to lead Liberty University into its next 50 years,” says search committee chairman Gilbert “Bud” Tinney.

The university’s current and interim president, Jerry Prevo, has served since August 2020. During his tenure, the university has seen ongoing enrollment growth, according to the university. Prior to serving as interim president, Prevo chaired the Board of Trustees of Liberty University for many years.

“Liberty University will always be indebted to President Prevo for stepping out of retirement for these three years to serve Liberty tirelessly and sacrificially. His exceptional work will ensure a good start for our next leader and his own contribution to Liberty University will be remembered, and celebrated, for generations,” said Board Chairman Tim Lee, who also led the selection of the Board’s search committee members.

The university will release a full position profile mid-September to begin the official process of soliciting and evaluating potential candidates.

The search committee of the Board of Trustees has set a target date of installing the new university president prior to the 2023/2024 academic year. President Prevo will serve in his current position until the presidency is filled.

