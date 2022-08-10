Lynchburg restaurants host fundraiser for farm

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two restaurants in Lynchburg are hosting a fundraiser for a local farm throughout the month of August.

The Water Dog will donate $2 per bottle of Rosé Wine sold during Rosé Thursdays to Lynchburg Grows.

All proceeds from the fundraisers will go to Lynchburg Grows’ CSA Scholarship Fund. The CSA Scholarship Fund helps the farm put its fresh produce into the hands of those struggling to afford food.

“It’s just a simple way for us to give back to the community. Giving two dollars of every bottle of Rosé that is sold is a really simple gesture and hopefully it’ll help build a stronger community throughout Lynchburg,” said Dave Henderson, owner of The Water Dog.

Star Hill On Main is also participating in the fundraiser by donating $1 for every pint of beer sold on Tuesday nights.

