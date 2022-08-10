Virginia Tech prepares for move in day for new and returning students

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech campus is gearing up for students to go back and welcome the new class of Hokies.

New and transfer Virginia Tech students will move in starting Monday, August 15.

Students will have a specific time slot when they can go to campus, get parking spots and move in all their items.

Officials say parents and students don’t need to stress; there will be plenty of help.

“Enjoy the moment with their student as they drop them off and to know that there will be a lot of people around campus to help. So plenty of people to answer questions. Plenty of people to give directions, to hand out cold bottles of water and to generally just welcome our students to campus,” said Frances Keene, Interim Vice President for Student Affairs.

Students will be moving into campus the rest of that week.

The first day of classes is August 22.

