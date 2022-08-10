Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Virginia Western Community College launches a physical therapist assistant program

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Western Community College is offering a physical therapist assistant program for the first time this fall.

Jayden Glass has dreamed of being a physical therapist assistant since he was in 8th grade, after his friend got injured during their cross-country practice.

“When I helped her with her stretches, I realized it was a great way to help people and make connections with people and to really see them go from zero percent to a hundred percent,” said Glass.

Glass is now taking the first step to making his dream come true. He is one of the 24 students enrolled in the new physical therapist assistant program.

“It’s a neat mix of students that are kind of fresh out of high school,” said Program Administrator Jordan Tucker. “We got several students who are in their 20s. We’ve got several students that are 30s, 40s maybe doing a different career path in life.”

Tucker was the clinical coordinator at Jefferson College of Health Sciences before it merged with Radford University. Tucker says she was able to bring knowledge from the former program.

“They will do three clinical experiences out in the community where they will be working alongside a licensed PT or PTA,” explained Tucker, “and start putting hands on patients and putting in practice everything they’ve been learning in the classroom.”

Tucker says there is a strong demand for PTAs, especially in the Roanoke Valley.

“Almost every healthcare facility in the area that has therapy employs PTA’s,” added Tucker.

The five-semester program begins on August 22.

“I am really looking forward to seeing what we learn and how we get to do things in class as well,” said Glass.

If you are interested in being part of the program, they are currently accepting applications for next year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin County Sheriff's Office
28-year-old man reported missing out of Rocky Mount
Courtesy: Roanoke Police
Armed robbers at large after Bedford Co. home invasion
Roanoke Police
Suspect arrested after SW Roanoke bank robbery
Power outages
Power back to most residents in Roanoke Co.
A team of doctors at Children's Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City solved the mystery of what...
Baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation with no cure or treatment

Latest News

Search Begins for New Liberty University President
Search on for new Liberty University president
Charlottesville
Charlottesville group asks for donations for victims of Unite the Right violence
Florida Terrace coming to Lynchburg
New low-income, handicap-accessible housing to come to Lynchburg
Affordable Housing Coming to Lynchburg
Affordable Housing Coming to Lynchburg
New Physical Therapist Assistant Program
New Physical Therapist Assistant Program