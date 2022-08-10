Woman arrested after allegedly slapping deputy in the face

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a Campbell County deputy during a welfare check.

On Saturday, a welfare check was called to the Sheriff’s Office regarding a woman who was sleeping in her car outside of a Dollar General Store.

The woman was identified as Faith Christian Thompson. Deputies say she appeared to be passed out with her head against the door of the car. When deputies approached her, they say she became irate and threatened to slap the deputy. As the deputy was standing near the door of Thompson’s car, they say Thompson reached from her car and slapped the deputy across the side of her face.

The deputy tried to take Thompson in after the assault. Thompson then is accused of kicking and hitting the deputy several times. The deputy was helped by a Dollar General employee and another person to pull Thompson from her car and put her into custody.

Thompson is charged with Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Obstruction of Justice and Driving Under the Influence of Drugs.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the “heroic efforts that the two community members demonstrated putting their own safety on the line to assist their deputy.”

