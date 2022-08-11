Hometown Local
$11.5 million in federal funding for two Virginia transit systems

(wwbt)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WDBJ) - Senators Warner and Kaine announced Thursday $11,549,192 in federal funding for two Virginia transit systems.

The funding was awarded through the Department of Transportation’s Fiscal Year 2022 Low or Now Emission Vehicle Program that helps state and local governments purchase or lease zero-emission and low-emission transit buses as well as acquire and construct support facilities, and was made possible by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The senators say the funding will allow Virginia to support the adoption of more energy efficient vehicles and to continue the transition to a transportation system with a lower impact on the environment.

The funding is distributed as follows:

  • $10,032,000 for the Greater Richmond Transit Company Transit System to replace natural gas buses that have reached the end of their useful life.
  • $952,192 for the Greater Richmond Transit Company Transit System to construct a vehicle storage facility.
  • $565,000 for the City of Suffolk to purchase new electric buses and charging stations.

