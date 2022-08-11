Hometown Local
7@four previews Johnny Cash tribute

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A tribute to music legend Johnny Cash Friday will raise money for an organization that pursues “the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives.”

5 Points Music Foundation has put together Johnny Folsom 4-Tribute to Johnny Cash. It’s set for August 12 at 6:30 p.m. at 5 Points Music Sanctuary on Maple Avenue in SW Roanoke.

Watch the video to see 4 Points director and founder Tyler Godsey tell us about the event.

Click here for more information, including how to get tickets.

