Addressing mental health concerns continues to be priority this school year

By Janay Reece
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - With kids going back to school, some parents and educators may be concerned about students’ mental health-- especially as the effects of the pandemic continue and costs rise because of inflation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there are a few signs parents should look out for in their children:

- Feeling sad or anxious often or all the time

- Not wanting to do activities that used to be fun

- Changes in appetite, feeling irritable‚ easily frustrated, or restless

- Having trouble concentrating, remembering details, or making decisions

Experts believe transitions can be tough, including going back to school after the summer.

A guidance counselor from Radford City Public Schools says communication is key when supporting students at home and at school.

“Communication is big, just letting us know what’s going on at home, come to our parents’ sessions, we have lots of opportunities for parents to get involved and learn about what’s going on in their students’ buildings. And we just encourage that parents, you know, find out what’s going on in their students’ lives at school and take part of it and be involved and ask questions, so that we can all be kind of one village to help with their child,” said Kristen Mosby, a high school guidance counselor.

For more information on various mental health conditions, visit the CDC’s website.

