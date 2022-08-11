B and D Comic Shop enjoys what new location is able to offer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For 30-years, B and D Comic Shop called the log cabin on Elm Avenue home. But due to the Wasena Bridge Replacement Project, owner Terry Baucom knew for years they would have to move.

“I saw a bunch of places, some of them were terrible and expensive. We came to this one and it had been a hair salon and all the hair salon equipment was still here, and the realtor and I sat down in the chair and he said well go home and think about it and I said nope, want it,” said Baucom.

At the end of March, B and D Comic Shop moved to 2937 Brambleton Avenue. Baucom said it has felt like home since she bought it. Now more than four months later, the space has opened up even more opportunities for the shop.

“We have more merchandise out than we had at the other place and I’m selling things here that I couldn’t sell at the other place. Some of it is because it’s on display but also that we have more room that I can display different kinds of stuff.”

While they were on Elm Avenue, B and D Comic Shop was the only business in that specific area. Being on Brambleton, surrounded by other businesses, has been a boost for the shop as well.

“This is also a road that is so well traveled that you can stop on your way home or on your way to work and it’s not out of the way. I didn’t think the other place was out of the way and we’re only five minutes from it now, but a lot of people said oh great you’re closer to me now, I love it a lot better.”

Though the location has changed, what hasn’t is long-time and new customers coming through the doors.

”It has just been great the response that I have gotten. Almost everyone loves this store, a lot of them had a lot of nostalgia for the cabin and I always will.”

B and D Comic Shop looks forward to continuing its long tradition of serving the Roanoke Valley.

