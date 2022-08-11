Blacksburg wants help for the Hand-In-Hand playground redesign

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hand-In-Hand wooden playground was built by community volunteers in 1992, and after 30 years, is ready to be refreshed and brought up to currently safety standards.

Leathers & Associates, the same company that helped design the original playground, will once again be working with the Town to design and install a new custom-designed destination playground using modern materials.

It is important to the Town that this playground continues to reflect our children’s imaginations and the wants and needs of our community. Therefore, citizen input is invited on the new playground design by September 11.

Blacksburg asks what have you enjoyed about the original playground that should be included in the new playground? What theme should the new playground have? What playground elements are most important and exciting?

The Town says there are three ways to participate.

Complete the online playground survey on Let’s Talk Blacksburg Draw a Picture. Upload drawings, pictures, or other ideas for the playground onto the Let’s Talk Blacksburg Hand-in-Hand project page. Participate in the Town’s interactive engagement event on Saturday, August 27 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Blacksburg Recreation Center (755 Patrick Henry Drive). This event will include fun and interactive activities for kids to provide their input on the new playground.

Leathers & Associates will use all the community input provided to create two conceptual plans for the new playground. Citizens will then have an opportunity in October to select the plan they prefer. Winter of 2023 will be spent finalizing plans, ordering materials, and beginning site work. The Town plans to unveil the new playground in May 2023.

