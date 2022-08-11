Caesars Danville casino officially breaks ground

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville is celebrating the progress of the new Caesars Casino.

The groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning was filled with excitement from Caesars’ officials, city council members, first responders, and other community stakeholders.

The mayor of Danville was one of the first to speak at the ceremony.

“Danville will, and I say this very slowly to all of our haters, Danville will become a destination city,” said Alonzo Jones, Mayor of Danville.

Caesars Virginia announced that they are partnering with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in the $650 million development.

“I’m more excited for the City of Danville because I know what the partnership with Caesar’s has done for us over the past 25 years, and I see the potential here for even greater things,” said Richard Snead, chief of the Eastern Band Cherokee Indians.

The casino will have more to offer than just gambling.

“We made a promise to the state of Virginia and the city of Danville that we’re going to build a world class Caesar’s resort. 500 hotel rooms, world class gaming floor, world series of poker room, state of the art spa, outdoor pool and name-brand restaurants. It’s things Caesar’s always delivers on,” said Barron Fuller, Caesars regional president of operations.

Officials picked up shovels and dug into the future casino soil. Bricks from the old Dan River Fabrication Mill were also given to officials as a keepsake.

Many are betting that it will benefit local businesses by driving tourism to the area.

“Today is an incredible day for Virginia. It’s transformational in every way. The Caesars Virginia investment will mean new jobs, making the Danville-Pittsylvania county area a great place to live, to open a business and of course to visit., said Rita Mcclenny, CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

“There are implications for economic development, good high paying jobs and entertainment unlike anything we’ve ever seen. I’ve got friends from Lynchburg, Raleigh, and Greensboro and they can’t wait until the place opens and to come down and visit,” said Gary Miller, vice mayor of Danville.

The Caesar’s Sportsbook app is already available for registration in Virginia.

The casino is expected to open in late 2024.

