Community-based health center has grand opening for new clinic

New Horizon Healthcare new clinic.
New Horizon Healthcare new clinic.
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The non-profit New Horizons Healthcare has a new clinic in the Valley View area in Roanoke.

Officials say the new location idea came after they had to see patients in the parking lot during the pandemic.

The center offers a sliding fee discount program based on income.

“And a lack of healthcare can just be debilitating in so many ways. So, good primary care, good behavioral healthcare, good interdisciplinary care can change a person’s life and just prepare them,” said New Horizons Healthcare CEO Jonathan Stewart.

Stewart said they hope to increase the number of patients they see to 20,000 people a year.

