Ex-Virginia police officer receives 87 month prison sentence for roll in Jan. 6th insurrection

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Thomas Robertson, a former Rocky Mount, Virginia police officer, will spend more than seven years in prison. The ruling came Thursday afternoon from a federal judge in Washington, D.C.

Federal Judge Christopher Cooper told Thomas Robertson that this 87-month sentence may have been lighter had Robertson made some different choices after the Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Cooper told Robertson that he continued to advocate for violence against law enforcement after the insurrection, citing a Facebook message that prosecutors showed earlier in the sentencing hearing. They said Robertson wrote to a friend about the FBI executing a search warrant on his home.

Prosecutors said Robertson wrote, “If they come here again, many will die”. And said Robertson also wrote, “I can kill every agent they send for maybe two weeks.”

Judge Cooper told Robertson it wasn’t just his words, but also his actions that led to the stiffer sentence. He citied that Robertson decided to buy automatic weapons after his arrest, violating a court order.

Prosecutors asked for an eight-year sentence for Robertson, while his defense attorney said that Robertson’s life is already in shambles and asked for mercy and leniency in the form of probation.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.