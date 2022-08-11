Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Ex-Virginia police officer receives 87 month prison sentence for roll in Jan. 6th insurrection

By David Ade
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Thomas Robertson, a former Rocky Mount, Virginia police officer, will spend more than seven years in prison. The ruling came Thursday afternoon from a federal judge in Washington, D.C.

Federal Judge Christopher Cooper told Thomas Robertson that this 87-month sentence may have been lighter had Robertson made some different choices after the Jan. 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Cooper told Robertson that he continued to advocate for violence against law enforcement after the insurrection, citing a Facebook message that prosecutors showed earlier in the sentencing hearing. They said Robertson wrote to a friend about the FBI executing a search warrant on his home.

Prosecutors said Robertson wrote, “If they come here again, many will die”. And said Robertson also wrote, “I can kill every agent they send for maybe two weeks.”

Judge Cooper told Robertson it wasn’t just his words, but also his actions that led to the stiffer sentence. He citied that Robertson decided to buy automatic weapons after his arrest, violating a court order.

Prosecutors asked for an eight-year sentence for Robertson, while his defense attorney said that Robertson’s life is already in shambles and asked for mercy and leniency in the form of probation.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase ends near Penn Forest Elementary.
One person arrested, police searching for two others after police chase ends near school
Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Man reported missing out of Rocky Mount
Outbursts and tardiness increased the most, according to national data
Schools seeing increase in classroom disruptions as students return to full in-person learning
Crash on Merriman Road in Roanoke County
Three taken to hospital after crash in Roanoke County
As the deputy was standing near the door of Thompson’s car, they say Thompson reached from her...
Woman arrested after allegedly slapping deputy in the face

Latest News

Gasoline prices are dropping back toward the $4 a gallon mark, their lowest point in more than...
Gas prices dip just below $4 for the first time in 5 months
Drivers in Wisconsin had to dodge porta-potties that were spilled onto Interstate 94.
VIDEO: Truck loses porta-potties on highway; several cars damaged
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in...
Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home