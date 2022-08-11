Three taken to hospital after crash in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people have been taken to a hospital after a crash in Roanoke County Thursday morning.

Police say the crash occurred at 7:52 a.m. near the 6000 block of Merriman Rd.

A man was driving an SUV southbound on Merriman Rd. when he drove off the road and the vehicle flipped on its side and slid off the road into trees. Police couldn’t give the condition of the three.

Police say a small amount of gas was leaking from the vehicle, but say there was no fire or hazardous materials.

Traffic is being directed around the accident in the opposite lane.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.