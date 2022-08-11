A few more showers as fall-like front arrives

Shower chances linger today

Turning much cooler and drier by Friday

Weekend feels more like early fall

THURSDAY

We’ll still hold onto some showers/storms today, but we aren’t expecting as many as Wednesday. Storms will be spotty across the viewing area, especially the first part of the day. High temperatures will climb into the mid 80s for most.

A few showers and storms are still possible.

By the evening, the cold front will push through bringing a much drier, cooler and clear end to the week. Temperatures will drop to the low 60s and even upper 50s in spots.

FRIDAY

The passing front is followed by a large, stable area of high pressure that is forecast to bring us a drier pattern into the weekend. Behind the front we are expecting a dip in both high and low temperatures, plus we will see a drop in our dew points meaning less humid air. Get ready for some refreshing air as we say goodbye to the humidity.

Mostly sunny Friday with low humidity levels. (WDBJ Weather)

Thanks so clear skies, low temperatures Friday night will be in the upper 50s in the west to the upper 60s in the east. Saturday will feature sunshine with lower humidity. High temperatures Saturday will warm into the upper 60s in the western mountains to the lower 80s in the Piedmont. Lows Saturday night will generally be in the 50s.

THE WEEKEND

The weekend looks gorgeous, especially Saturday! Sunny skies, low humidity and cooler temperatures may have you dreaming of fall.

Once the front pushes south we'll feel cooler and drier air moving in for the weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The NHC has now a low chance of storm development over the next 5 days. A Tropical Depression may form by mid to late week, but looks like strengthening chances are low. Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

Low probability of development through the next 5 days. (WDBJ Weather)

