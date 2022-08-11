Former Rocky Mount officer sentenced to prison for role in DC riot

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - A former Rocky Mount Police officer has been sentenced to prison after being convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol in January 2021.

Thomas Robertson was sentenced August 11 to 87 months in prison, followed by 36 months supervised release. He will get credit for time served.

In a court filing before the sentence, prosecutors said Robertson used his law enforcement training to block police officers who were trying to protect the Capitol from a mob’s attack.

