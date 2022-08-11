Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Former Rocky Mount officer sentenced to prison for role in DC riot

Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."
Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - A former Rocky Mount Police officer has been sentenced to prison after being convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol in January 2021.

Thomas Robertson was sentenced August 11 to 87 months in prison, followed by 36 months supervised release. He will get credit for time served.

In a court filing before the sentence, prosecutors said Robertson used his law enforcement training to block police officers who were trying to protect the Capitol from a mob’s attack.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase ends near Penn Forest Elementary.
One person arrested, police searching for two others after police chase ends near school
Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Man reported missing out of Rocky Mount
Outbursts and tardiness increased the most, according to national data
Schools seeing increase in classroom disruptions as students return to full in-person learning
Crash on Merriman Road in Roanoke County
Three taken to hospital after crash in Roanoke County
As the deputy was standing near the door of Thompson’s car, they say Thompson reached from her...
Woman arrested after allegedly slapping deputy in the face

Latest News

School lunch
Lynchburg City Schools to provide free meals to all students
Park It On The Market
School supply drive “Park It on the Market” Friday
Brennan Thornhill mugshot
Lynchburg arsonist sentenced to prison with most time suspended
$11.5 million in federal funding granted to two Virginia transit systems