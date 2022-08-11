Gov. Youngkin signs legislation investing in school facilities across the Commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has signed a bill worth more than $1 billion that he says will improve schools throughout the Commonwealth.

Under the School Construction Fund and Program, $400 million in grants will be distributed based on student enrollment and local needs.

“These schools demonstrate how a community can come together not only to build a state-of-the-art facility but to invest in their children and transform their workforce,” Gov. Youngkin said. “And through the bipartisan coalition that unanimously advanced these bills, we are delivering on our commitment to support vibrant, 21st Century educational environments across the Commonwealth. This is what happens when we put our students first; we’re getting it done together.”

The Governor’s Office says another $400 million will be available through loans, and that money will be used to help build new school facilities and expand existing ones.

