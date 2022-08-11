Kids Soar receives donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Nonprofit organization Kids Soar received a $3,000 grant from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation.

Kids Soar says they will use the gift for the Kids Soar Food Bank, which they say has provided over 45,000 meals since March 2020, as well as books and learning supplies to area families and individuals.

“Food Lion has been a great supporter over the years. We’re delighted that they have recognized the importance of good nutrition and the importance of teaching healthy and affordable meal preparation in the community while also providing free food to those in need,” says Executive Director Candace Hess.

Kids Soar is a nonprofit organization with the aim of improving the quality of life of inner-city families in Roanoke by providing afterschool and summer literacy and general education services. Their goal is to eliminate the suffering of poverty through education.

Kids Soar says anyone who has a need for food can call 540-342-3103, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to set up a time to pick up food at the Mountain location.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.