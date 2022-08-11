Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Kids Soar receives donation from Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

(WRDW)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Nonprofit organization Kids Soar received a $3,000 grant from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation.

Kids Soar says they will use the gift for the Kids Soar Food Bank, which they say has provided over 45,000 meals since March 2020, as well as books and learning supplies to area families and individuals.

“Food Lion has been a great supporter over the years. We’re delighted that they have recognized the importance of good nutrition and the importance of teaching healthy and affordable meal preparation in the community while also providing free food to those in need,” says Executive Director Candace Hess.

Kids Soar is a nonprofit organization with the aim of improving the quality of life of inner-city families in Roanoke by providing afterschool and summer literacy and general education services. Their goal is to eliminate the suffering of poverty through education.

Kids Soar says anyone who has a need for food can call 540-342-3103, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to set up a time to pick up food at the Mountain location.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Man reported missing out of Rocky Mount
Courtesy: Roanoke Police
Armed robbers at large after Bedford Co. home invasion
Roanoke Police
Suspect arrested after SW Roanoke bank robbery
Outbursts and tardiness increased the most, according to national data
Schools seeing increase in classroom disruptions as students return to full in-person learning
Power outages
Power back to most residents in Roanoke Co.

Latest News

Group Seeking Donations for Charlottesville Unite the Right Rally Survivors
Group Seeking Donations for Charlottesville Unite the Right Rally Survivors
High School Students Build a Home for a Family
High School Students Build a Home For a Family
Finish the Fight 5K This Saturday
Finish The Fight 5K This Saturday
Salem High School Club Awarded Grant
Salem High School Receives Grant