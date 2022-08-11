Lynchburg arsonist sentenced to prison with most time suspended

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who pleaded guilty to a series of arsons in Lynchburg has been sentenced.

Brennan Thornhill’s plea came in court March 9. The Lynchburg man had been charged with maliciously setting fire to wood, fence, grass, straw or similar material capable of spreading fire on land, as well as arson involving a vehicle.

The breakdown of sentencing is as follows, according to Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison:

On three felony counts of Maliciously Set Fire to Woods or Land, he was sentenced to 5 years, all suspended, for a total of 15 years suspended.

On one felony count of Maliciously Set Fire to Woods or Land, he was sentenced to 5 years with 4 years suspended.

On one felony count of Arson to Personal Property, he was sentenced to 10 years with 9 years suspended.

He also faced two misdemeanor counts of Indecent Exposure, and was sentenced to 12 months with 11 months suspended on each, for a total of 2 months to serve, with 22 months suspended.

His total sentence is 32 years, with 29 years and ten months suspended, leaving an active sentence of two years and two months to serve.

He must submit to five years of supervised probation upon his release. The first two years are intensive supervised probation as a high-risk sex offender, according to Harrison, on a GPS monitor. He must maintain good behavior for 20 years.

He will get credit for time served as calculated by the Department of Corrections.

