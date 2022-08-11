Hometown Local
Lynchburg City Schools to provide free meals to all students

School lunch(USDA)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools announced Thursday its policy to provide free meals to all children served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

All schools in the division will be participating in the Community Eligibility Program as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010.

Enrolled students will be provided a meal for breakfast and lunch daily at no charge.

Households will not be required to submit a meal application form to receive free meals.

The central school nutrition office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by anyone.

