Mac and Bob’s vaccinates employees against Hepatitis A

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Restaurants are now taking precautions against Hepatitis A outbreaks.

Mac and Bob’s in Salem vaccinated its employees for Hep A Thursday morning. The Roanoke City and Allegheny District health department has not received any new Hep A case reports from any restaurants in the Roanoke Valley.

Mac and Bob’s is focusing on vaccinating employees who work directly with food and full time employees. The co-owner explained it’s important to take precautionary measures in the food service industry.

”Well I’ve been doing this 42 years, and a lot of things have happened to our business over the years,” Bob Rotanz said. “We’ve had a class action suit, we’ve had a fire, we’ve had a pandemic, so these things actually happen and we’re trying to be proactive.”

The restaurant has not had any Hepatitis A cases. Mac and Bob’s will offer another vaccination clinic next week for employees.

The health department encourages restaurant workers to get vaccinated against Hepatitis A.

