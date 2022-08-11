Man arrested after allegedly assaulting a mail carrier

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a mail carrier.

The Sheriff’s Office says Jerry Lee Orange Jr. was taken into custody Monday after an incident with the mail carrier earlier this month.

He has been charged with abduction, stalking, simple assault, and sexual assault.

Orange is currently being held in the Botetourt County Jail without bond.

