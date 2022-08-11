Hometown Local
Mountain Lake Lodge celebrates opening of outdoor pub

Mountain Lake Lodge's Salt Pond Pub
Mountain Lake Lodge's Salt Pond Pub(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Mountain Lake Lodge celebrated the opening of its new outdoor dining space August 11.

The Salt Pond Pub is the lodge’s first walk-up style outdoor bar and dining space.

The pub is designed for anyone, but the lodge says it’s great for people wanting to relax after a hike on one of the trails on the property.

“Coming through the pandemic, we did not have any outdoor dining, which is kind of insane because we have 2,600 acres of hiking and fun outdoors,” CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge Heidi Stone said. “We didn’t have anything outside for dining, so it’s a natural fit for Mountain Lake Lodge.”

Salt Pond Pub offers its “Ales & Trails” menu with handcrafted pizzas, signature cocktails, and local craft beers on tap.

The pub is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

