Pedestrian killed in Pittsylvania County crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 10:25 p.m. on Rt. 29, one-tenth of a mile north of Dry Bridge Rd.

The driver of a Jaguar was driving north on Rt. 29, when the driver hit 40-year-old James Donnelly of Montana as he was walking in the right-hand lane.

Donnelly was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say no charges are pending.

