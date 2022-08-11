Hometown Local
Pedestrian killed in Pittsylvania County crash

By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Wednesday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash occurred at 10:25 p.m. on Rt. 29, one-tenth of a mile north of Dry Bridge Rd.

The driver of a Jaguar was driving north on Rt. 29, when the driver hit 40-year-old James Donnelly of Montana as he was walking in the right-hand lane.

Donnelly was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say no charges are pending.

