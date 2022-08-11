Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Piedmont Arts to welcome four new exhibits

Piedmont Arts new exhibit
Piedmont Arts new exhibit(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville’s Piedmont Arts is welcoming four brand-new exhibits Friday.

One of those exhibits contains work by Virginia Dewberry, a native of Ashville North Carolina.

Her large-scale oil-on-canvas paintings explore aspects of mythology and alchemy.

There will be an opening reception to view the new exhibits Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“The artist based all of her work on mythology. Although there will be recognizable figures in the work, she leaves the narrative of the paintings up to the viewer. She allows everyone to come in and view the works and assign your own story to the pieces,” said Bernadette Moore, director of exhibits and marketing for Piedmont Arts.

The opening reception is free and open to the public.

The exhibit will be on display from August 13 until October 22.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase ends near Penn Forest Elementary.
One person arrested, police searching for two others after police chase ends near school
Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Man reported missing out of Rocky Mount
Outbursts and tardiness increased the most, according to national data
Schools seeing increase in classroom disruptions as students return to full in-person learning
Crash on Merriman Road in Roanoke County
Three taken to hospital after crash in Roanoke County
As the deputy was standing near the door of Thompson’s car, they say Thompson reached from her...
Woman arrested after allegedly slapping deputy in the face

Latest News

Caesars Casino Groundbreaking Ceremony on Thursday
Caesars Casino Groundbreaking Ceremony
Drier conditions arrive for the weekend with highs in the low 80s.
Thursday, August 11 - Evening Outlook
Johnny Cash Tribute-Folsom 4
7@four previews Johnny Cash tribute
Hometown Eats: Nawab Cuisine of India
Hometown Eats: Nawab