Piedmont Arts to welcome four new exhibits

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville’s Piedmont Arts is welcoming four brand-new exhibits Friday.

One of those exhibits contains work by Virginia Dewberry, a native of Ashville North Carolina.

Her large-scale oil-on-canvas paintings explore aspects of mythology and alchemy.

There will be an opening reception to view the new exhibits Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“The artist based all of her work on mythology. Although there will be recognizable figures in the work, she leaves the narrative of the paintings up to the viewer. She allows everyone to come in and view the works and assign your own story to the pieces,” said Bernadette Moore, director of exhibits and marketing for Piedmont Arts.

The opening reception is free and open to the public.

The exhibit will be on display from August 13 until October 22.

