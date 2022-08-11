Hometown Local
Roanoke man found lying in a yard with gunshot wounds

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police found a man lying in a front yard with non-life threatening gunshot wounds on Wednesday.

Police were notified just after 7 in the evening of a person who had been shot in the 800-block of Marshall Avenue Southwest.

The man was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital for treatment.

No suspects were located on the scene and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

