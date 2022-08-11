Hometown Local
School supply drive “Park It on the Market” tomorrow

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ALCOVA Mortgage, in partnership with Downtown Roanoke, Inc. and Roanoke City Public Schools, will be hosting a school supply drive on Roanoke’s Historic City Market Friday, August 12, 2022 from 10:00am-4:00pm.

The event dubbed “Park It on the Market” has a goal of filling an entire school bus with pencils, paper, crayons and more for Roanoke City Public School students in need. The mortgage company says it has already raised more than $17,000 and invites the community to contribute supplies or cash donations.

The following school supplies are most needed: 1″ notebooks, notebook paper, pens, pencils, crayons, colored pencils, pencil boxes, rulers, glue sticks, backpacks, copy paper, markers. Local businesses and community members are invited to donate supplies at the event being hosted on the City Market or they can drop off supplies now through August 12 at ALCOVA Mortgage branches in Roanoke or at Chocolate Paper, La De Da or Kids Square in Roanoke’s Historic City Market.

“We know that buying school supplies can get expensive, so we’re happy to do what we can to help kids have a great start to their school year. We’re looking forward to working with our downtown businesses to fill up the bus with supplies for kids in need,” says Kim Foerst, the ALCOVA Mortage Vice President of Marketing and Communication.

