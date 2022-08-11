Hometown Local
Selfie and sweets shop coming to Christiansburg

Instaworthy Selfies and Sweets
Instaworthy Selfies and Sweets(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In case you’re looking for a place to take some selfies and satisfy your sweet tooth, there’s a new one-stop shop for you in Christiansburg.

Instaworthy Selfies and Sweets is gearing up for its August 13 grand opening in the Uptown Christiansburg Mall.

The shop has many selfie stations and photo booths for people to capture the perfect selfie.

The co-owner of the shop, Kassie Reese, says this business is unique to the New River Valley.

“There’s a ton of things that you can go out and do with your family, but with this experience, you get to take those memories home with you,” she said. “You get to create something here with your friends and your family that you can look back on.”

In addition to the selfie stations, the shop has a fully stocked candy section.

For more information click here.

