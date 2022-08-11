Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

TOO CUTE: Aquarium wants your help with naming its otter pups

An aquarium in North Carolina is asking for the public’s help in naming its three Asian small-clawed otter pups. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is asking for the public’s help in naming its three Asian small-clawed otter pups.

WECT reports the otter pups were born on May 21 during a full moon, king tide and a storm.

“The team at the aquarium researched and shared meaningful naming ideas based on the native habitat of Asian small-clawed otters and the unique circumstances of when they were born. We’re sharing the top four trios of names and asking our community to vote for their favorite,” said Shannon Anderson, the otter keeper at the aquarium.

The aquarium team shared the following trio of names with their explanations:

  • Stella, Mae and Selene (moon, Thailand moon goddess and goddess of the moon)
  • Padma, Bulan and Melati (Indonesia’s three national flowers — the Giant Padma, Anggrek bulan, the moth orchid; and Melati putih, the Arabian Jasmine)
  • Tala, Reyna and Ula (bright star, queen and small one)
  • Java, Bali and Nusa (volcanic islands in Indonesia)

The aquarium is taking votes here.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase ends near Penn Forest Elementary.
One person arrested, police searching for two others after police chase ends near school
Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Man reported missing out of Rocky Mount
Outbursts and tardiness increased the most, according to national data
Schools seeing increase in classroom disruptions as students return to full in-person learning
Crash on Merriman Road in Roanoke County
Three taken to hospital after crash in Roanoke County
As the deputy was standing near the door of Thompson’s car, they say Thompson reached from her...
Woman arrested after allegedly slapping deputy in the face

Latest News

FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19
Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in...
Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
Johnny Cash Tribute-Folsom 4
7@four previews Johnny Cash tribute
A Jonesboro family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup.
VIDEO: Patriotic pup sings along with national anthem on TV
Hometown Eats: Nawab Cuisine of India
Hometown Eats: Nawab