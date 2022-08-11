Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Virginia Infrastructure Academy teams up with Virginia community colleges

Virginia community colleges are pairing up with the Virginia Infrastructure Academy to...
Virginia community colleges are pairing up with the Virginia Infrastructure Academy to replicate training programs.(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Infrastructure Academy is creating training programs for 23 colleges in the commonwealth.

The aim is to train thousands of workers to rebuild Virginia’s roads and bridges. Specifically, VIA hopes to see more than 35,000 qualified workers come out of these programs within the next five years.

“It was business coming to us and saying, ‘How can we work together to build a solution to train, you know, tens of thousands of workers?’” Randall Stamper said. “The infrastructure workforce now is, you know, it was graying and it’s going to be retiring in droves.”

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Police chase ends near Penn Forest Elementary.
One person arrested, police searching for two others after police chase ends near school
All squad members are on suspension
Roanoke County officials investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Courtesy: Roanoke City Jail
Man arrested identified after shooting, standoff on Elm Avenue in Roanoke
Crash on Merriman Road in Roanoke County
Three taken to hospital after crash in Roanoke County

Latest News

Courtesy: Farris Funeral Services
Flag order issued after death of former SWVA delegate
Donations are going to RCPS
ALCOVA Mortgage Company donates $20,000 in school supplies to Roanoke City Public Schools
Damoan townes was arrested Friday morning
“We were all trapped in”; residents speak out after downtown Roanoke shooting standoff
Students at BHS were able to paint their parking spot to raise money for Thanksgiving baskets
BHS students show creativity painting parking lot
Celebrating 140 years
Roanoke Farmer’s Market celebrates 140 years of history