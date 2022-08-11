Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

West Virginia Attorney General announces settlement with Rite Aid over opioid control

Gavel and scales of justice
Gavel and scales of justice(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDBJ) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Thursday a settlement with Rite Aid that may add $30 million to resolve a lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges the pharmacy chain failed to maintain effective controls against diversion. The lawsuit alleged the chain contributed to an oversupply of opioids in West Virginia, which caused “significant losses through their past and ongoing medical treatment costs, including for minors born addicted to opioids, rehabilitation costs, naloxone costs, medical examiner expenses, self-funded state insurance costs and other forms of losses to address opioid-related afflictions and loss of lives.”

Attorney General Morrisey says this settlement and others will provide significant help to those most affected by the opioid crisis. “Money will not bring back the lives lost from this epidemic, but we are looking for accountability.”

The Office of the Attorney General says the money from all opioid settlements will be distributed under the terms of the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding. The MOU was announced in mid-February and it is an agreement with cities and counties on how future settlement dollars would be used to abate the opioid crisis throughout the state.

The Rite Aid lawsuit has been settled, but more litigation against the remaining pharmacy defendants will continue in the Mass Litigation Panel with a trial date in September.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase ends near Penn Forest Elementary.
One person arrested, police searching for two others after police chase ends near school
Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Man reported missing out of Rocky Mount
Outbursts and tardiness increased the most, according to national data
Schools seeing increase in classroom disruptions as students return to full in-person learning
As the deputy was standing near the door of Thompson’s car, they say Thompson reached from her...
Woman arrested after allegedly slapping deputy in the face
Daniel Norwood in Bedford court in March 2022
Man who killed woman in car has prison sentence suspended

Latest News

Park It On The Market
School supply drive “Park It on the Market” tomorrow
Brennan Thornhill mugshot
Lynchburg arsonist sentenced to prison with most time suspended
$11.5 million in federal funding for two Virginia transit systems
Suspect in Lynchburg killing pleads guilty after jury deadlocks