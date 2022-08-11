Hometown Local
Zambezi Zinger roller coaster returning to Worlds of Fun amusement park

A reimagined Zambezi Zinger will open at Worlds of Fun in 2023. (Source: Worlds of Fun)
By Greg Dailey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A popular Worlds of Fun roller coaster is returning after it was discontinued over 20 years ago.

KCTV reports the theme park announced Thursday that a reimagined Zambezi Zinger will open to the public in 2023.

The ride had been one of the original roller coasters at Worlds of Fun when the park opened in 1973.

Park representatives said the ride would have side-by-side seating instead of the original toboggan-style seating. It will also be built on a new Titan Track, which sits on top of a galvanized steel and wood hybrid frame.

The ride will also reach 74 feet high, compared to the original design of 57 feet.

Worlds of Fun said it would host a “season-long celebration of fun, memories and adventure” to mark the park’s 50th anniversary.

A park spokesperson said the reimagined ride will feature the following:

  • Length: 2,428 feet
  • Speed: 45 mph
  • Duration: 2 minutes
  • Track Style: Hybrid Titan Track
  • Trains: New Infinity Flyer Trains, capable of taking on the most extreme coaster elements
  • Number of Trains: 2
  • Riders/Train: 16

