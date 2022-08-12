Hometown Local
7@four celebrates National Farmers Market Week

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 7@four speaks with Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP) about their flagship farmers market, Grandin Village Farmers Market, scheduled this Saturday.

The Grandin Village market is hosting a National Farmers Market Week Celebration, complete with live music  cocktails by Lucky restaurant bartenders, a kids activity table, and a full slate of vendors including favorite food vendors Creme Fresh, Eatza Pizza, Field Day Juice Club, and Blacksburg Bagels.

Farmers market staples include Thornfield Farm, Garden Variety Harvests, Fields Edge Farm, Rivenwood Gardens, and Creek Fed Farm.

Other vendors to highlight: Smoke in Chimneys (trout raised in an historic spring-fed system in New Castle, VA), Gracious Day Grains (locally milled grits, flour, popcorn, and more), Kind Baking Co. (cookies, muffins, and other pastries), and stand-out potter Isha Devine.

