Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

ALCOVA Mortgage Company donates $20,000 in school supplies to Roanoke City Public Schools

Donations are going to RCPS
Donations are going to RCPS(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools received $20,000 in school supply donations on Friday.

ALCOVA Mortgage Company in Roanoke raised the money in partnership with downtown businesses. Employees spent Friday packing the school bus parked in the middle of Market Square.

ALCOVA filled the bus full of pencils, notebooks and new backpacks for RCPS students.

The company’s vice president of marketing explained the goal of the donations is to take some of the financial burden off families.

“The amount of school supplies that you are able to buy with $20,000 is immense,” Kim Foerst said. “For parents, when you’re buying for your kids, it’s very expensive.”

Other ALCOVA branches across the country helped contribute to Friday’s donation drive.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase ends near Penn Forest Elementary.
One person arrested, police searching for two others after police chase ends near school
All squad members are on suspension
Roanoke County officials investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Courtesy: Roanoke City Jail
Man arrested identified after shooting, standoff on Elm Avenue in Roanoke
Crash on Merriman Road in Roanoke County
Three taken to hospital after crash in Roanoke County

Latest News

Courtesy: Farris Funeral Services
Flag order issued after death of former SWVA delegate
Damoan townes was arrested Friday morning
“We were all trapped in”; residents speak out after downtown Roanoke shooting standoff
Students at BHS were able to paint their parking spot to raise money for Thanksgiving baskets
BHS students show creativity painting parking lot
Celebrating 140 years
Roanoke Farmer’s Market celebrates 140 years of history