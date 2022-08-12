ALCOVA Mortgage Company donates $20,000 in school supplies to Roanoke City Public Schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools received $20,000 in school supply donations on Friday.

ALCOVA Mortgage Company in Roanoke raised the money in partnership with downtown businesses. Employees spent Friday packing the school bus parked in the middle of Market Square.

ALCOVA filled the bus full of pencils, notebooks and new backpacks for RCPS students.

The company’s vice president of marketing explained the goal of the donations is to take some of the financial burden off families.

“The amount of school supplies that you are able to buy with $20,000 is immense,” Kim Foerst said. “For parents, when you’re buying for your kids, it’s very expensive.”

Other ALCOVA branches across the country helped contribute to Friday’s donation drive.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.