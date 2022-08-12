BHS students show creativity painting parking lot

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - With the stroke of a paintbrush, the Blacksburg High School parking lot turned a breeding ground of creativity on August 11-12.

“It brings joy to us seeing every day ‘like I worked so hard on this and here it is every day, and I’m gonna park on it,’” BHS Junior Jack Cooper said.

Students paid $35 for their assigned parking space to turn into a blank canvas.

“My design is just kind of like a starburst of color, it’s gonna say ‘be the light’ on the top,” BHS Junior Lorelei Spradlin said.

“I’m doing Boba Fett from Star Wars because I have watched Star Wars since I was very, very little,” Cooper said.

Other students painted the solar system while some created a mural to Harry Styles.

While this is a fun way for students to park in style for the school year, the impact goes well beyond the pavement.

“It’s to help raise money for our Thanksgiving basket project,” BHS SCA President Patrick Davis said.

With the money from the parking spaces, the SCA helps put food on dining room tables across the New River Valley.

“It’s cool to see that we aren’t just helping ourselves, we’re helping everyone in need,” Davis said.

Last year the school was able to provide 830 Thanksgiving baskets to families around Montgomery County, Pulaski County and Giles County.

“It can make their whole like holiday knowing that they don’t have to worry about trying to get food for their family and knowing that there’s people out there helping them,” Davis said.

For the students, they say they understand that some things are bigger than their piece of asphalt.

“I just think it’s really cool to come out here and give back and see all the support from everyone,” Spradlin said.

If you live in Montgomery County and could benefit from a Thanksgiving basket, contact your child’s school.

If you live in the NRV, outside of Montgomery County, you can contact the New River Valley Community Services.

If you would like to donate to the BHS fundraiser click here.

