Christiansburg Blue Demons Build on Strong Culture

CHRISTIANSBURG Va. (WDBJ) -Alex Wilkens begins his 6th year as head coach at Christiansburg where the Blue Demons have made 4 straight playoff appearances, falling to Lord Botetourt in a second round game last fall. Wilkens is leaning on experience and a solid culture that he and his staff have established to remain a force in the River Ridge District.

“I think the number one thing a coach would do in that instance where things start to come together for you, is don’t forget what got you there,” said Wilkens. “You’ve got to keep that same hunger and underdog mentality we had with that group and just remember the habits that you did everyday in the offseason, in practice, what they did to make them successful.”

A new year, though, means new challenges, as the Blue Demons replace nine starters on offense and seven on defense. Wilkens hopes to see his next crop of playmakers rise to occasion in new leadership positions.

