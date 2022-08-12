Fairly nice weather returns for the weekend

Second front arrives this morning

Cooler, drier outlook for Friday

Weekend feels more like early fall

FRIDAY

The second passing front is followed by a large, stable area of high pressure that is forecast to bring us a drier pattern into the weekend. Behind the front we are expecting a dip in both high and low temperatures, plus we will see a drop in our dew points meaning less humid air Friday.

Any clouds and stray showers Friday would last only into the morning. Skies will continue clearing during the afternoon as the drier air moves in. Afternoon highs only climb to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Mostly sunny Friday with low humidity levels. (WDBJ Weather)

WEEKEND

Thanks to clear skies, low temperatures Friday night will be in the upper 50s in the west to the mid 60s in the east. Saturday will feature sunshine with lower humidity. High temperatures Saturday will warm into the upper 60s in the western mountains to the lower 80s in the Piedmont. Lows Saturday night will generally be in the 50s. We’ll see a few more clouds on Sunday with a stray thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Our highs on Sunday will hold in the lower 80s.

Saturday looks beautiful with a few more clouds on Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The tropics look quiet now with no development expected in the next 5 days. Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

The tropics look quiet through the next 5 days. (WDBJ Weather)

