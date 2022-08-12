Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Flag order issued after death of former SWVA delegate

Courtesy: Farris Funeral Services
Courtesy: Farris Funeral Services(Farris Funeral Services)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered a flag order in honor of former Virginia Delegate Joseph Pickett Johnson, Jr. who died on August 4 at the age of 90.

Johnson, Jr. represented Washington and Smyth Counties, along with Bristol, VA.

All United States and Virginia flags are to be flown at half-staff beginning Saturday at sunrise through sunset for all state and local buildings and grounds.

“His family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 12, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Joseph P. Johnson, Jr. Grand Hall of the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center on the Virginia Highlands Community College campus in Abingdon. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Abingdon Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Knollkreg Memorial Park” (SWVA Today).

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase ends near Penn Forest Elementary.
One person arrested, police searching for two others after police chase ends near school
All squad members are on suspension
Roanoke County officials investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Courtesy: Roanoke City Jail
Man arrested identified after shooting, standoff on Elm Avenue in Roanoke
Crash on Merriman Road in Roanoke County
Three taken to hospital after crash in Roanoke County

Latest News

Donations are going to RCPS
ALCOVA Mortgage Company donates $20,000 in school supplies to Roanoke City Public Schools
Damoan townes was arrested Friday morning
“We were all trapped in”; residents speak out after downtown Roanoke shooting standoff
Students at BHS were able to paint their parking spot to raise money for Thanksgiving baskets
BHS students show creativity painting parking lot
Celebrating 140 years
Roanoke Farmer’s Market celebrates 140 years of history