Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Help needed finding missing Concord teen

She was last seen July 30.
Adryanna Prieto has been missing since July 30, 2022.
Adryanna Prieto has been missing since July 30, 2022.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl from Concord.

It has been almost two weeks since Adryanna Prieto was last seen when she left her home in the middle of the night on July 30.

Law enforcement believes that Adryanna may still be in the state and could be in Concord or the surrounding areas.

Adryanna is 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She is a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Adryanna or her whereabouts is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 1-704-786-9155 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase ends near Penn Forest Elementary.
One person arrested, police searching for two others after police chase ends near school
All squad members are on suspension
Roanoke County officials investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Courtesy: Roanoke City Jail
Man arrested identified after shooting, standoff on Elm Avenue in Roanoke
Crash on Merriman Road in Roanoke County
Three taken to hospital after crash in Roanoke County

Latest News

Courtesy: Farris Funeral Services
Flag order issued after death of former SWVA delegate
Donations are going to RCPS
ALCOVA Mortgage Company donates $20,000 in school supplies to Roanoke City Public Schools
Damoan townes was arrested Friday morning
“We were all trapped in”; residents speak out after downtown Roanoke shooting standoff
Students at BHS were able to paint their parking spot to raise money for Thanksgiving baskets
BHS students show creativity painting parking lot
Celebrating 140 years
Roanoke Farmer’s Market celebrates 140 years of history