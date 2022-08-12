HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Indigo Girls still rocking after nearly 40 years

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Singer Amy Ray agrees, Indigo Girls’ sound was “college music” for them, too.

“You know, that’s when we were -- I mean we started in high school, but in college we were really, that was our college scene for us was like, playing gigs. It was like a social event for us, too,” says Ray, half of the duo Indigo Girls.

But she didn’t meet the other half of the duo, Emily Saliers in college.

Their collaboration goes all the way back to elementary school.

“We knew each other because we were both playing guitar by then and sort of -- I just kind of recognized her as the other person that played guitar in the cafeteria,” says Ray.

The Grammy-winning pair started performing with the name Indigo Girls as students at Emory University in Atlanta, and released their first full length album in 1987.

“I mean, it’s just a weird kismet of meeting, knowing each other for this long, playing music for this long. It’s bizarre. It’s the kind of luck that feels like very rare,” says Ray.

While their roots are in folk rock, Indigo Girls’ style runs the gamet, with musical influences from hiphop to country to jazz.

1989′s “Closer to Fine” is their biggest hit--and is also a must play at their shows.

“We love playing it live, because everyone sings along, and if we have guest artists, it’s a chance for them to get up and sing a verse with us. It’s kind of like one of those singalong songs,” says Ray.

Their latest album, “Look Long” came out at the height of pandemic in 2020.

“We had all these big tour plans. We were going to take a band out, but we put the record out anyway, because we felt like, well, we should just carry on and maybe people need to hear music right now and those kind of things,” says Ray.

Activism is also a passion for the duo, as they focus on the environment, immigration, racism and LGBTQ- related issues.

“Activism is important for all these different issues, like climate change. They’re all super important. But I don’t think we can solve any of these until we start to really work together and try to understand each other. So, I’m really trying to put my focus on that,” says Ray.

After nearly four decades of performing together, the duo doesn’t spend much time dwelling on their legacy.

“We don’t like think like “Oh my God, it’s so great that we’ve endured. We think to ourselves, ‘I’m glad we can still do this’, like in a physical and spiritual way, you know,” says Ray.

The Indigo Girls will perform Wednesday, August 17th at Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges. Gates open at 6 pm.

