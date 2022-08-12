IMSA championship returns to Virginia International Raceway

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia International Raceway is preparing to host its largest race of the year.

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at VIR is a three day sportscar racing series that will begin on August 26.

The event is expected to bring about 30,000 fans to the area.

“It’s our biggest event of the year. We’re one of only twelve tracks in the country that are lucky enough to host IMSA. They bring the big show. It’s going to be a great time,” said Mike Rose, VIR marketing director.

VIR wants to make sure businesses have their engines ready for the influx of visitors.

“We send out a press release to make sure everyone is aware on what’s coming to VIR over the next month,” said Rose. “We have a ton of people that we’re going to welcome to southside Virginia. We’re going to be able to showcase everything that’s going on here with all the great things in the River District, the things happening in Halifax to everywhere in between.”

The race will truly drive tourism throughout the entire region.

“We go into retailers all the time,” added Rose. “Whenever they see VIR on my shirt or my hat or anything of that nature, they always are like, ‘oh gosh, thank you guys for bringing so many people here’. They’ll spill out much more than just on the VIR property”

Even an IMSA driver from North Carolina calls this raceway his home track.

“Being from Charlotte it’s pretty close. So, I’ve got lots of friends and family that always come out, and it’s obviously a beautiful facility lots of for everybody to hangout. It’s my favorite track, too. It’s really fun to drive, and there’s great racing here. So, it’s always a fun stop on the calendar,” said Mike Skeen, IMSA driver.

Miss Virginia and American Idol finalist Dan Marshall will also stop by the racetrack on August 27.

Tickets start at $45 and kids 12 and under get in free. Tickets for the race can be purchased at https://virnow.com/.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.