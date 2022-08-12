Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Institute for Advanced Learning and Research receives $330,000 AmeriCorps grant

IALR receives AmeriCorps grant
IALR receives AmeriCorps grant(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville is holding open interviews for its AmeriCorps program.

Dan River Year AmeriCorps was one of only five in the state to receive a grant.

AmeriCorps awarded a $330,000 grant to the institute’s Dan River Year AmeriCorps program.

The funds will be used to improve K-12 students’ interest in STEM in southern Virginia.

As part of that process, the institute is looking to fill 40 new AmeriCorps positions.

“We’re actually one of the largest programs in the state of Virginia and we’re the only non-metro program awarded by the federal AmeriCorps agency in this latest grant award outside of Northern Virginia. So, we’re very proud of that. I think that really speaks to the high caliber of our program,” said Allison Moore, director of public relations for IALR.

There will be an open interview session for multiple AmeriCorps positions August 19 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

AmeriCorps members receive a stipend and financial aid for education for the services they provide.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase ends near Penn Forest Elementary.
One person arrested, police searching for two others after police chase ends near school
All squad members are on suspension
Roanoke County officials investigating Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Courtesy: Roanoke City Jail
Man arrested identified after shooting, standoff on Elm Avenue in Roanoke
Crash on Merriman Road in Roanoke County
Three taken to hospital after crash in Roanoke County

Latest News

IMSA coming to VIR
IMSA championship returns to Virginia International Raceway
Mike Caudill co-owned Table 50
Roanoke restaurant owner dies after battle with cancer
A few showers are possible Sunday.
Friday, August 12 - Evening Update
Roanoke City Public Schools
Number of homeless students expected to grow