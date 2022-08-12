Institute for Advanced Learning and Research receives $330,000 AmeriCorps grant

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville is holding open interviews for its AmeriCorps program.

Dan River Year AmeriCorps was one of only five in the state to receive a grant.

AmeriCorps awarded a $330,000 grant to the institute’s Dan River Year AmeriCorps program.

The funds will be used to improve K-12 students’ interest in STEM in southern Virginia.

As part of that process, the institute is looking to fill 40 new AmeriCorps positions.

“We’re actually one of the largest programs in the state of Virginia and we’re the only non-metro program awarded by the federal AmeriCorps agency in this latest grant award outside of Northern Virginia. So, we’re very proud of that. I think that really speaks to the high caliber of our program,” said Allison Moore, director of public relations for IALR.

There will be an open interview session for multiple AmeriCorps positions August 19 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

AmeriCorps members receive a stipend and financial aid for education for the services they provide.

