Lancaster 3-year-old missing, last seen with mother ‘prohibited’ from contacting her, police say

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police are searching for a missing child last seen with her biological mother – a woman who officials say is not allowed to have contact with the child.

Zoya Meredith was last seen around 8:50 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12. with her biological mother, Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith.

The Department of Social Services has prohibited her from contacting Zoya.

Zoya is a 3-year-old Black girl last seen wearing a pink tank top and pink shorts.

READ ALSO: South Carolina coverage

Cherrica is a 35-year-old Black woman last seen wearing a black tank top with grey leggings.

Officials say she drives a 2013 silver Buick.

Anyone with information should contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313 or by calling or texting the Anonymous TIP Line at 803-289-6040.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.