MCPS alum completes summer of pushups for school supplies

Tori Boyd raised over $1,000 for school supplies for MCPS teachers
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tori Boyd, a Montgomery County Public Schools graduate and current Radford University Softball player, spent the summer getting stronger and giving back at the same time.

Boyd created a “Pushups for Public School” fundraiser on gofundme.

For every $1 donated, she recorded herself doing five pushups.

She had an initial goal of $500 but raised over $1,000 throughout the summer.

Boyd says all the money is being used for school supplies for teachers in MCPS.

“If you believe in something and you want to make a difference, I say go for it full force,” she said. “Try to get people on board with you, but you truly can make a difference.”

Boyd says she’s gotten a lot stronger from this challenge and hopes to do something similar again next summer.

